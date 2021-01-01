Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 60,457 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,457 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth $100,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $4,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,528 shares of company stock worth $10,073,154. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average is $107.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $136.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.