Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives $120.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $97,114.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $902,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CW traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $116.35. 184,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,479. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $571.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

