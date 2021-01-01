D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised D.R. Horton from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI stock opened at $68.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.17.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.