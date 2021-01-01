Dai (DAI) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $306.60 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00295688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $581.27 or 0.01977396 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010881 BTC.

About Dai

DAI is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,214,619,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,619,143 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.