DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Trading Up 12.4%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) was up 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 108,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 111,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

The stock has a market cap of $115.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

