Datum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,345.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $462,163.05 and $93,345.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datum has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00040363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00305670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028865 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00011245 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

