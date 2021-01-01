David A. Morken Sells 90,270 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $153.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.29 and its 200-day moving average is $153.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.29, a P/E/G ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.61. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

