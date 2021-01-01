Dean Stoecker Sells 15,000 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,867,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $896,250.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Dean Stoecker sold 50,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $5,970,500.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $3,369,300.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $4,394,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $121.79 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -451.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

