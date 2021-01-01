DecentBet (DBET) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $194,531.81 and $69.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DecentBet

DBET is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

