DecentBet (DBET) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $87.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $207,257.92 and $87.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00042031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00298435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $600.09 or 0.02045578 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.