DECOIN (DTEP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $77,934.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. DECOIN has a market cap of $4.24 million and $77,934.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000310 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007827 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000946 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 75,485,900 coins and its circulating supply is 54,040,723 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

