DeepVerge plc (SKIN.L) (LON:SKIN) Trading Down 7.9%

DeepVerge plc (SKIN.L) (LON:SKIN)’s share price fell 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). 2,691,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 1,178,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.40 ($0.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.64. The company has a market cap of £31.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73.

DeepVerge plc (SKIN.L) Company Profile (LON:SKIN)

Integumen Plc develops technologies for skin and health care, personal-hygiene, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers Labskin AI, a cloud-based eco-system, which validates skincare products and ingredients. It also provides a range of men's skincare products under the STOER brand.

