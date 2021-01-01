DEJAVE (DJV) Price Hits $1,775.77 on Exchanges

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $86,634.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEJAVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,775.77 or 0.06071410 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00027670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00126976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.15 or 0.00554396 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00165068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00301769 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00048719 BTC.

DEJAVE Token Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io.

DEJAVE Token Trading

DEJAVE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

