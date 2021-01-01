Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to report ($1.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Delek US reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 981.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.32) to ($2.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

In related news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Delek US by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DK opened at $16.07 on Friday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.17.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

