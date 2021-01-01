Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €130.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHER. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €115.36 ($135.72).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €127.00 ($149.41) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero SE has a fifty-two week low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a fifty-two week high of €132.10 ($155.41). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €106.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €98.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.39.

About Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

