DeltaChain (DELTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54,547.12

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $54,547.12 and approximately $188.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00037832 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001837 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004427 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003332 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

