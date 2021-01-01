Dent Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. Dent has a total market cap of $17.27 million and $920,112.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00041242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00305402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00028035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $583.15 or 0.01991417 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,475,941,183 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.