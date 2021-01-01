Desire One Day Trading Volume Tops $31,025.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Desire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Desire has a market cap of $20,763.41 and approximately $31,025.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

