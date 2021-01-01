DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. DHI Group reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

DHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

In other DHI Group news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DHI Group by 1,959.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.