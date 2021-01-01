Digital Turbine Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 12,621 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 568% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,890 put options.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $56.56 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366,822 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 570,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.