Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $481.03

Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $481.03 and traded as high as $652.00. Dignity plc (DTY.L) shares last traded at $635.00, with a volume of 75,417 shares trading hands.

DTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Dignity plc (DTY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Dignity plc (DTY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of £317.63 million and a P/E ratio of -13.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 683.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 481.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

About Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

