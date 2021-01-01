Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.45

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.45 and last traded at $97.09, with a volume of 2929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLB. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $475,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,542 shares of company stock worth $29,295,829. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

