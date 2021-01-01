Dragonchain Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $19.54 million and $214,261.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00041440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00308300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00028008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $577.98 or 0.01973285 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,997,646 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

