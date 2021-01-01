DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $261,434.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00040680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00301437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017405 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00028223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $579.64 or 0.01974828 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,226,597,545 tokens. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com.

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

