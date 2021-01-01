Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,553.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $625,380.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock worth $332,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ducommun by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCO stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,941. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. Ducommun has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $629.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.