DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,181 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of DXP Enterprises worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 133,636 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 786.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $22.23 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $395.49 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.86.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $220.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DXPE. TheStreet lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

