E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.On alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EONGY. UBS Group raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 55,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,525. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. E.On has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. As a group, analysts expect that E.On will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.On (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.