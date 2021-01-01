Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $143.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $92,541.54. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 16.4% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 250,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 184,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

