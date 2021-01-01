Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 6,159,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 396% from the average daily volume of 1,240,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ebang International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ebang International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBON)

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

