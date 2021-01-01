EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Sells C$66,515.04 in Stock

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 19,224 shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$66,515.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,053.94.

Robert Martin Haire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Robert Martin Haire sold 150,000 shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total transaction of C$547,500.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Robert Martin Haire sold 175,000 shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total transaction of C$528,500.00.

Shares of TSE:ECO traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.69. 215,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,798. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 37.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. EcoSynthetix Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.46 and a 1-year high of C$3.91. The firm has a market cap of C$209.75 million and a P/E ratio of -92.25.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

