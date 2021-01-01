EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDRVF. Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. 747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.