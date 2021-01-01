Egretia (EGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Egretia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00029615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00130302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.52 or 0.00560864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00153896 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00300678 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050460 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

