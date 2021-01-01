Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eidos Therapeutics were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 88.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 251,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,767,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $2,938,880.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,608,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,847 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Shares of EIDX opened at $131.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.64. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $131.89.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eidos Therapeutics Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.