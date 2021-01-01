Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $171.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.13.

ESTC stock opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average is $108.54.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $29,450,430.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,618,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,765,618.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,132,882 shares of company stock worth $160,619,284. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,449,000 after buying an additional 1,125,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after purchasing an additional 353,749 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 124.2% during the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 572,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,733,000 after purchasing an additional 317,002 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Elastic by 146.5% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 514,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,068 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

