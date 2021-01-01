Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $156.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $146.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.42 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $159.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.54.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,474.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,405.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,132,882 shares of company stock worth $160,619,284. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.