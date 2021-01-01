Electra (ECA) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. Electra has a total market cap of $613,054.27 and approximately $769.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electra has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,599,138,298 coins and its circulating supply is 28,731,981,745 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

