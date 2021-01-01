Elrond ERD Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Elrond ERD token can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00028325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00129004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00560077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00154808 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00302692 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00049281 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

