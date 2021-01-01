ELYSIA Market Cap Tops $6.37 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and $172,461.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00028118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00129653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00559072 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00160771 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00300902 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018593 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00049870 BTC.

ELYSIA Token Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096.

ELYSIA Token Trading

ELYSIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.