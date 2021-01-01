Embarr Downs (OTCMKTS:EMBR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Embarr Downs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMBR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Embarr Downs shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 166,569 shares.

Embarr Downs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMBR)

Embarr Downs, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, and racing thoroughbreds in the United States. It also focuses on acquiring and renovating single-family and multi-family properties. In addition, the company provides consulting services to organizations in various industries; and develops various gourmet food products.

