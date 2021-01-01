Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE:EBS opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.65. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares in the company, valued at $103,462,274.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after buying an additional 140,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,025,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 22,967.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

