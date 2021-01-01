Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 727,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 213,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.

About Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

