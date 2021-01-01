Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.79

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.79 and traded as high as $38.97. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 505,196 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy Hannam bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at $828,153.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 280.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

