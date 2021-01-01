Endor Protocol (EDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.92 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 127.2% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Coinsuper, BitForex and IDEX. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.92 million and approximately $34.70 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027023 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00346207 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00038689 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000822 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.82 or 0.01337687 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Upbit, Coinsuper, Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Bittrex, DEx.top and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

