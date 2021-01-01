Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Energous stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.99. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $27,824.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 379,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,608.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $95,507. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Energous in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.