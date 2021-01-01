Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.44

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.44 and traded as low as $3.98. Energy Focus shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 140,753 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 118.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.36% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

