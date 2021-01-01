Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.14 Million

Brokerages expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post $128.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.90 million and the lowest is $123.60 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $133.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $518.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.70 million to $538.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $556.80 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $561.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.51 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. G.Research lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.61. 151,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,990. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.