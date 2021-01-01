Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Receives $2.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETM. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE ETM opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. Entercom Communications has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entercom Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETM. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 1,285.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 319,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,217,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 331,811 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

