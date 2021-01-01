Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

NYSE ETR opened at $99.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average is $101.50. Entergy has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

