eosDAC Price Tops $0.0013 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. eosDAC has a market cap of $889,530.98 and approximately $61,629.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.