EQT (NYSE:EQT) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

NYSE:EQT opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.32. EQT has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EQT by 414.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $129,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

